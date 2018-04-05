Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the OnePlus 6 and what the company is considering software changes to make the use of the notch more bearable. Then we talk about the future of the iPhone and how Apple might be working on touch-less controls. Then we talk about Black Shark, the gaming company that wants to bring us a unique gaming phone through a collaboration with Xiaomi. Honor follows as we hear about the launch of the View10 on Amazon, in addition to the deals you can fin with the Honor 7X. We end today’s show talking about the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and some of the crazy deals you can find.

Stories:

– Pixel 2 and 2 XL are now half off at Verizon with select trade-in, Google entertainment bundle included

– Honor View 10 debuts on Amazon at $499

– Xiaomi-backed Black Shark brand to launch gaming phone April 13

– iPhones could get ‘touchless control’ and drastic curves in ‘as little as two to three years’

– Don’t worry, you will be able to hide the OnePlus 6 notch… eventually