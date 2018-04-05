Unlike iOS users, who have no real alternative to Apple’s proprietary App Store, those running the more open Android platform can rely entirely on Google Play services or find content in a few other places. Amazon and Samsung maintain two of the most popular third-party digital distribution resources for Android devices, although naturally, the former’s Appstore and the latter’s Galaxy Apps shop primarily cater to owners of Fire tablets and Galaxy products respectively.

The same obviously goes for the Huawei AppGallery, which can now be downloaded to the Chinese company’s global devices, Honors included, after previously being limited to the OEM’s homeland. You’ll find the AppGallery pre-installed on all the “new Huawei and Honor phones” going forward, starting with the P20, while older gadgets will receive the Play Store alternative “during Q2 2018.” If you don’t want to install it yourselves in advance, that is.

Exactly how does Huawei intend to compete with Google? Apparently, by offering a “user and family-friendly app store specifically designed to promote high-quality content, special value offers and apps optimized for Huawei.” Hopefully, that includes notch-optimized apps. As for the “high-quality” part of the equation, the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor boasts about an average 4.3/5 star rating for apps downloadable through Huawei AppGallery.

That’s… not bad, although we do have to point out there are plenty of well-reviewed apps you can find both in this new AppGallery and Google’s Play Store, like Facebook or YouTube, and most titles exclusive to the former are still mainly Asia-oriented. But hey, any form of competition is always welcome.