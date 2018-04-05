Android

Honor 7X is just $1 for three days of flash sales

Get ready for three big chances during your midday break to catch an almost-free phone from Huawei subsidiary Honor.

The Honor 7X in its lovely shade of blue has very decent specs at $199. But what if you could only pay just $1? The company is holding short flash sales throgh its new US vMall site. Limited inventory of $1 units will be made available each day on April 6, 7 and 8 at 1pm Eastern or 10am Pacific.

However, if you want to get in on the action quickly, you’ll have to register a Huawei ID on the site beforehand as it is required to make a purchase. Make sure that your payment, shipping and billing address autofills are all set, too. You’ll have to take note of any coupon codes that appear on the site and are required to get the deal.

It’s like the hurdle sprint at the Olympics, but it may be worth your while.

