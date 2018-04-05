The ink is barely dry on Huawei’s most recent ultra-high-end smartphone announcement, and apparently, we already need to gear up for the launch of another flagship mobile device manufactured by the world’s third-largest vendor. This one should follow in the footsteps of the Honor View 10 rather than the Huawei P20 or P20 Pro, aiming to show London audiences the “beauty in AI” on May 15.

Honor, which is Huawei’s online-first, budget-friendly sub-brand, could actually be planning to unveil a direct sequel to last year’s Honor 9 next month. That probably means we should expect a slightly smaller screen from the… Honor 10 (?) than the 6-inch View 10, with the same razor-thin bezels and extra-wide 18:9 aspect ratio in tow.

The Honor 9, of course, came with a “conventional” 16:9 display measuring 5.15 inches in diagonal, as well as almost non-existent side bezels, but pretty huge top and bottom borders. Hence, the Honor 10 (or however it might be called) should easily be able to add substantially more screen real estate while retaining the overall dimensions of its forerunner. We’re thinking a 5.7-inch or so panel with similar FHD+ resolution as the Honor View 10, although that’s just idle speculation.

Based on the product outline used to build buzz around the May 15 London event, and the AI-centric tagline, all we can really be certain of is that we’re looking at a new “FullView” smartphone with a Kirin 970 processor most likely fitted under the hood.