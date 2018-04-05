Android

HMD Global wants to grow Nokia to #2 in India through its own sales site

HMD Global is off to a running start this year with four new Nokia brand phones in India launched just last week. The licensee now has bigger goals than just existing in a market that’s still in love with its phones.

Ajey Mehta, the company’s India head, told the Economic Times that the brand is already in the top five manufacturers for feature phones, but it wants to be somewhere higher for smartphones where Xiaomi and Samsung are — and it will do so by building its own retail website.

“We want to be among the top three smartphone brands within the next couple of years,” Mehta said. “Our share of online sales reflects the market… we want to build the online channel for engaging with fans since our brand still has high resonance with customers.”

The company is contracting India-based HCL Infosystems for help with deliveries. A Nokia sales site would be part of the strategy in addition to other e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

The overall marketing strategy will also include local manufacturing of the Nokia 8110 “Matrix” feature phone and a partnership with the Kolkata Knight Riders of the Premier League.

