Exclusive deals with Apple Pay through April 18
So, we know that Apple uses a stick to get people to use Apple Pay. But it also uses a carrot, too. Many carrots, actually.
The company has emailed US users of the mobile payment system that several deals are in effect from today through April 18. All people have to do is pay at the merchant through Apple Pay.
Here is the list as cataloged by iMore:
- 15% off Adidas purchases
- 20% off your first order at Boxed ($60 minimum)
- 30% off GOAT‘s Springtime Sneakers collection
- 10% off Hayneedle home furnishing purchases
- 15% off Headout experience bookings
- $15 off $100 a night Hot Rate Hotels at Hotwire
- 10% off Patio and Garden items at Jet.com (up to $150)
- Free 2-day shipping from Saks Fifth Avenue
- $25 off Spring purchases ($75 minimum)
- $25 off Turo car hires
