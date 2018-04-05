Apple v. Qualcomm: Tim Cook facing deposition June 27

Ever since Qualcomm started facing pressure from regulators over its alleged monopolistic position in the cellular modem industry, Apple has been a key agitator in starting the corporate side in the legal warfare saga. The chipmaker has attacked back with related suits and things have exploded to a mess of paperwork since then.

But the originating suit filed by Apple against Qualcomm is now moving forward beyond the fact-finding phase. This second act, if you will, begins with a riposte that will star none other than Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Cook is set to give a deposition in US District Court on June 27 in a case where, as Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman puts it:

*APPLE CEO TIM COOK TO BE DEPOSED JUNE 27 IN QUALCOMM LAWSUIT – The suit accuses Apple of lying to regulators in order to spur investigations of Qualcomm. Apple had filed complaint over chip royalties. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 5, 2018

You can link to the joint motion announcing the deposition at the source pod below this story. Cook is expected to talk about proprietary information, so the meeting could be behind closed doors.

Qualcomm is accused of seeking higher royalties for modems by exploiting its position in the modem market. While both Apple and Qualcomm have publicly expressed hopes that their agreements could be resolved outside of court, Qualcomm has since pursued a sales injunction on iPhones while Apple has continually worked to force Qualcomm out of its supply chain.