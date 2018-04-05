Other OS

Amazon’s latest Alexa update provides users with a public announcement tool

Amazon has been aggressively packing in more verbal syntaxes for Alexa, its AI-powered voice assistant, to adopt. Brief Mode cuts out Alexa’s follow-up conversation after a command while Follow-Up Mode cuts the need to keep calling out Alexa’s name to ask multiple queries.

But the latest ability, as reported by TechCrunch, will allow users to broadcast a message to multiple Echo devices in a household. Users just need to say “Alexa, tell everyone…” or “Alexa, broadcast…” along with the message and it will get sent out in a one-way pulse through the other devices’ speakers.

Amazon has everything to gain by encouraging more Echo devices (Echo Dots seem worth the investment in this case) in the house.

