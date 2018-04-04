Android

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark brand to launch gaming phone April 13

Looks like Razer isn’t the only gaming-obsessed fish in the pool. Chinese gaming tech brand Black Shark, supported by Xiaomi, has announced that it will soon launch its first smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset on-board. Press invitations to a Beijing event indicate that the phone will be released on April 13.

Rumors as relayed through Tencent, a games publication partner, and as reported by Mobile China indicate that Black Shark’s phone will be equipped with a liquid cooling system, a unique cross-spanning antenna design and a discrete graphics card — leaving us wondering if the integrated Adreno 630 GPU will be superseded in gaming applications by something from NVIDIA or even Xiaomi’s own R&D house.

While very vague renders of a phone have been associated with the Black Shark project, it is believed that none of them are actually of the device.

