Taboola gets ZTE as first OEM partner for baked-in news feed

Taboola, a branded content distributor, has announced that it is partnering with ZTE to launch a “personalized content news aggregator” onto its products.

Details of the actual feed are lacking in Taboola’s press release, which you can link to at the bottom of this story, but from the pictures provided, it looks as if a widget and a dedicated home screen pane (where the Google feed would be at farthest left) will be involved. Branded content and Amazon product suggestions look to be in the information mix. The OEM will get a cut of any tap-through revenue.

It’s an odd sight considering that ZTE had pledged itself to cleaning up its custom Android UI with the Oreo update, though it did say that it would provide a “stock-plus” experience. This could just be the “plus” part of things that may garner users’ ire.