It’s not easy to keep track of all of Samsung’s low and mid-end smartphones focused primarily on emerging markets like India or Thailand, but we can still count the dual camera non-flagship Galaxy devices out there on the fingers of one hand. You can expect at least one more handset to break cover soon with two rear-facing shooters in tow, carrying model number SM-J720F.

That would seem to suggest humbler specs than what the Galaxy J7 (2017), aka SM-J730F, currently offers, although the metal-made 5.5-incher unveiled back in June 2017 settled for a single 13MP rear camera. Rumored to be branded something along the lines of Galaxy J7 Duo or perhaps J7 Duo (2018), the SM-J720 should combine the aforementioned 13MP main snapper with a secondary 5MP imaging sensor supporting bokeh effects.

A newly revealed user manual also confirms the single front-facing shooter (likely an 8MP unit) will feature its own dedicated flash, while the front-mounted physical home button is to double as a fingerprint reader. That makes a trendy 18:9 (or 18.5:9) aspect ratio unlikely, but as crazy as it sounds, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo could bring removable batteries back from the dead. That’s right, both the phone’s back cover and battery are said to be user replaceable, prolonging the life of this presumably affordable mobile device.

Other specs and features confirmed by the user manual and a few older benchmarks include Bixby Home assistance (no special button), Exynos 7885 processing power, a 5.5-inch 72op screen, up to 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and Android 8.0 Oreo software.