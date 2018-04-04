Android

Samsung fast wireless charging pad is $20 off

The Galaxy S9 is fresh and new and so is its new accompanying Qi-certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand (2018). Well, that’s how Samsung describes the product. And it’s going for $20 off.

The $69.99 item is now $49.99 for the time being from Samsung and its retail partners — Best Buy included. But as iMore pointed out, there was a short time yesterday where Amazon sold it for $39.99. Perhaps it wanted to clear its full-price stock completely before going onto the discounted boxes.

While nearly all flagship Galaxy phones can take advantage of its full 9W capabilities, iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X owners can still take advantage of the maximum 7.5W rate.

