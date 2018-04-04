OnePlus Bullets Wireless spotted with Bluetooth certification

Samsung launched its wireless earbuds before Apple had a chance with the AirPods. As with many of these new verticals, it’s now said that Huawei is copying original Californian design with its own freeform Bluetooth buds that actually don’t have the same design.

Will it be OnePlus’s turn next? Perhaps so. A product listing at the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, first picked up by Nashville Chatter Class, has named the “OnePlus Bullets Wireless” to feature Bluetooth 4.1 technology. The company has made two versions of its Bullets earbuds, though they are wired.

If this product is to launch around the time that the OnePlus 6 smartphone does, it’s not known whether an update to the wired versions will come along. So be it that we’re at the stage of wondering at how low the price will go? Affordability in the audio space has been what OnePlus aimed for after all.