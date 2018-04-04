Android

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the OnePlus 6 as we discuss the possible launch, and how it might have to do with Avengers Infinity War. Then we talk about the HTC U12+, its specs and its possible launch dates. Google is next as we hear that the company is working on its own smart display speaker. Then it’s all about the Samsung Galaxy S6 and how its lost software updates going forward. We end today’s show talking about the BOGO deals you can find on the Samsung Galaxy S9 with T-Mobile.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
T-Mobile now has Galaxy S9 BOGO deal
No Android Oreo for Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge after all, and no more security updates either
Google’s own in-house ‘smart display’ could come soon to take on Amazon’s Echo Show
New report reiterates HTC U12+ ‘early May’ launch rumor, key specs and features
OnePlus 6 could arrive in April in an Avengers: Infinity War Limited Edition

