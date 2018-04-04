HMD Global may only be planning to bring one or two new Nokia-branded handsets to the US in the near future, but the world’s second-largest smartphone market is definitely getting ready to welcome the Finnish company’s entire 2018 Android lineup. If there was ever any doubt, HMD left nothing to the imagination at a launch event in India earlier today, confirming the regional prices and release dates of the Nokia 1 with Android Go, and the “New 6”, 7 Plus and 8 Sirocco with Android One.

Starting from the very top of the food chain, the Snapdragon 835-powered Nokia 8 Sirocco will fetch the rough equivalent of $770 (Rs. 49,999), with pre-orders underway April 20, and actual sales scheduled to begin ten days later. The gorgeous 16:9 5.5-incher will be available through Flipkart, Nokia’s own online mobile shop, and “select” offline retailers, also packing a generous 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Next up, the Nokia 7 Plus has a jumbo-sized 18:9 6-inch LCD screen going for it, as well as a respectable Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM and dual 12 + 12MP Zeiss cameras, setting you back a relatively affordable 26,000 rupees. That equates to around $400, and the upper mid-range model is slated to follow the same local release schedule as the 8 Sirocco flagship.

The second-gen Nokia 6 will arrive a little early, namely this Friday, April 6, at a recommended retail price of Rs. 16,999 ($260 or so) with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the entry-level Nokia 1 is set to cost a measly 5,499 rupees, or $85. Oddly enough, there’s no word yet on regional availability for the reloaded Nokia 8110 4G “banana phone.” Still, HMD seems to be betting big on India this year, and so far, nearly all of the startup’s big bets have paid off handsomely.