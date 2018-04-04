Honor View 10 debuts on Amazon at $499

If you’ve wanted a Huawei Mate 10 Pro with less Leica razzmatazz and a more digestible price tag, you can get now finally get it on Amazon. It’s actually in the form of the Honor View 10 and it’s priced at $499 — $150 less than the Mate 10 Pro on discount right now.

As a quick comparison, both devices have about the same resolution-dense display at 6 inches, 1080p and 2:1 aspect ratio, but the Honor phone has an LCD to the Mate 10 Pro’s OLED panel. The cameras are burlier in resolution overall than the Huawei option: the main monochrome sensor is 20 megapixels, but the View 10’s 16-megapixel main color sensor with f/1.8 aperture is certainly different to the 12-megapixel unit spaced with f/1.6 aperture. The View’s 13-megapixel selfie camera beats out the 8-megapixel unit on the Mate, too. And yes, there’s a headphone jack and microSD slot included here. Not everything’s quantatively better, though, as the USB-C port here is to version 2.0 spec, not 3.1.

What remains the same is the Kirin 970 chipset, memory options up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Overall, the trade-off’s not bad for a $150 difference.

Big note for those who’d rather pay less: the Honor 6X is also on sale at $149.99 — $50 off. Hit the Via link for that deal or the source link for the View 10.