In addition to the typical next-gen iPhone speculation, which does seem to be a little more specific and firm than usual, the rumor mill has been abuzz of late with word of (not so) secret Apple projects meant to change the tech landscape further down the line. Both in-house Apple Watch microLED panels and Intel-replacing processors for future Macs are reportedly in the works, not to mention the first ever foldable iPhone.

None of that stuff is very likely to see daylight in the next couple of years or so, and the same goes for the latest groundbreaking technology described by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman after talking to the usual “people with knowledge of the matter.” These confidential sources are not even sure Apple will ultimately decide to commercially release the potentially game-changing iPhone feature, which sounds like an evolved, sophisticated version of Samsung’s old Air Gestures.

Basically, the idea is to interact with the iOS user interface not just by tapping on the screen or through the existing 3D Touch functionality. Apple wants the iPhones of the (distant) future to react to touchless gestures, letting you perform certain tasks simply by moving your finger close to the display. Closer than what Google’s Project Soli envisioned, rumor has it, and using technology built into the actual panel instead of Samsung’s Air Gesture-enabling bezel sensor.

Insiders also expect curved iPhones to become a reality in “as little as two to three years”, although in this particular context, curved unfortunately does not equate with foldable. In fact, the iPhone X‘s OLED screen is already slightly curved at the bottom, with said curve likely to get more drastic later on. The rumored plan is to develop iPhone displays arching “inward gradually from top to bottom”, which sounds an awful lot like the LG G Flex from a few years back.

Last but not least, Bloomberg once again confirms all the OLED expansion gossip of the past few months, anticipating two 2018 iPhone X sequels with sharp 5.8 and 6.5-inch screens, as well as one iPhone 8 Plus follow-up of sorts with an LCD panel and significantly lower price point.