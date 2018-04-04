Developers have been complaining on social media and on Stack Overflow that Facebook-owned Instagram is crunching down on API call limits.

Some claim that Instagram’s former limit of 5,000 calls per user per hour has dropped to 200. There’s even been cases where developers have had access to the API shut down. There’s also been concern about new limitations of what types of data the API can give away, such as contact information and post metadata. Comments access is limited to 60 writes per user-hour.

Facebook’s Graph API has had the same cut down since March or even February. It’s perceive that investigations into the company’s lax data privacy policies were part of the considerations in this latest move. Recent scandals include the exploits of political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica using Facebook data to target advertising to favor Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the scraping of Android phones’ calls and SMS data.

The US House Energy & Commerce Committee announced today that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify on Wednesday, April 11.