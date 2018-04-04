Discover complete audio bliss without the frills in these earbuds

Simplicity is bliss, especially when it comes to earbuds. Nobody wants to fumble around with earbuds filled with dozens of random buttons when all they want to do is listen to music. The Cresuer Touchwave Bluetooth Earbuds deliver amazing quality audio without all the frills.

Incorporating the next generation of sound technology, the Cresuer Touchwave Bluetooth Earbuds utilize carbon nanotube diaphragms to deliver impressive sound performance wherever you are. The lightweight and minimalist design make these earbuds your go to listening devices when commuting to work, doing chores, or exercising.

With the current limited time price drop, you can get the Cresuer Touchwave Bluetooth Earbuds for just $39.99! That’s 60% off the original value.

by Christopher Jin