Xiaomi sells out first batch of Mi MIX 2S in minutes
The Mi MIX 2S as a smartphone isn’t known so much for its bezel shrinking ways anymore — though many are very thankful to the company for putting off the notch. But with camera and general spec improvements, fans are still very happy with the upgrade.
How can we tell? Xiaomi started sales of the phone today and it took just minutes for the phone to sell out. And at about $530 minimum per unit and only thousands of units available at the time, it’s great news for the company’s bottom line.
One good thing that Xiaomi has been able to pull off is moving up flash sale dates. Instead of being a week apart, the next flash sale is just three days away: on Friday.
