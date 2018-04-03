Android

Xiaomi sells out first batch of Mi MIX 2S in minutes

Contents
Advertisement

The Mi MIX 2S as a smartphone isn’t known so much for its bezel shrinking ways anymore — though many are very thankful to the company for putting off the notch. But with camera and general spec improvements, fans are still very happy with the upgrade.

How can we tell? Xiaomi started sales of the phone today and it took just minutes for the phone to sell out. And at about $530 minimum per unit and only thousands of units available at the time, it’s great news for the company’s bottom line.

One good thing that Xiaomi has been able to pull off is moving up flash sale dates. Instead of being a week apart, the next flash sale is just three days away: on Friday.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
25%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
75%
Via
GSMArena
Source
Xiaomi
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
business, China, Mi MIX 2S, News, Pre-Orders, release date, sales, Xiaomi
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.