Unlocked Galaxy Note 8 in US now has Android Oreo
All four major US carriers have now pushed out software updates for the Galaxy Note 8 that bring it up to Android 8.0 Oreo. So, what’s stopping Samsung from finally updating unlocked units in the country?
Nothing. Very much so now. A tipster to GSMArena has given out the changelog for the big update on their device. It has a filesize of 1.1GB and also brings Samsung Experience 9.0.
It’s still astonishing to think that the OEM held out on refreshing its unlocked release — which is probably the least popular variant in terms of network affiliation — when part of the appeal of purchasing an unlocked phone is that carriers don’t have a say in holding up a software update that can come direct from the manufacturer.
But just because Samsung could update its Note 8 faster than anyone else didn’t mean it should have, at least in its own calculations.