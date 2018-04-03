No Android Oreo for Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge after all, and no more security updates either
Remember that crazy old rumor about Samsung’s ancient Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge phones possibly maybe receiving official Oreo updates… someday, which T-Mobile appeared to confirm a little while ago? It turns out that’s absolutely not the case after all. In fact, it’s so not the case that the Korean device manufacturer has even pulled the plug on the most basic type of software support for its spring 2015 flagships.
That’s right, according to the Samsung Mobile Security website, there will be no more security updates delivered to the GS6 duo from this point on, either monthly or quarterly. Heartbreaking news for anyone that counted on the aforementioned Android 8.0 promotions, this really shouldn’t come as a surprise for those who’ve owned a high-end Galaxy handset before.
Three years of security patches and two major OS upgrades is pretty much standard practice, and if that doesn’t sound good enough, you can always go the “Made by Google” route. Very few other hardware vendors will voluntarily commit to a lengthier support schedule, as the goal is obviously to make consumers ditch their old phones for new ones far more often than once every 36 months.
Still, although Samsung doesn’t plan to roll out frequent security patches for the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge anymore, if a major vulnerability were to surface in the near future, it would probably be ironed out. Expect the S6 Edge+ and S6 Active to also reach the end of the update road soon, as they turn three years old over the next few months.