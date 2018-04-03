Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 early launch, LG G7 ThinQ features & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and how its release might happen earlier. Then we talk about the LG G7 as new rumors point to design changes and even feature updates. Motorola is not dead according to some leaked renders of the Moto Z3 Play. Apple is next as it seems the company will once again struggle to have enough displays for its iPhone. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the latest iPad at Best Buy.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Best Buy offering trade-in credit for 6th-gen iPad 9.7
LCD maker Japan Display needs $500 million to make LCDs, not OLEDs
Moto Z3 Play CAD renders show thin-bezeled device from all angles
Fresh batch of LG G7 rumors tackles release dates, screen tech, camera aperture and more
Does the LG G7 have a Bixby Button?
Here we go again: Samsung tipped to be considering early Galaxy Note 9 release

