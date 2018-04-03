Manage your passwords better and more securely — now 70% off

If you’re prone to forgetting or misplacing your passwords, then you definitely need an award-winning password manager such as RoboForm Everywhere. This password manager will keep track and protect all your passwords in this scary age of ransomware and data dumping.

With a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from 4,100 CNET reviews, RoboForm Everywhere has gained the trust of many users across the world. They utilize a AES 256-bit encryption with powerful password auditing to make sure that your passwords will never fall into the wrong hands.

There’s no better time than now to switch to RoboForm Everywhere. At 70% off, you can get 5 years of access for just $29.

by Christopher Jin