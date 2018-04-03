It often feels like OnePlus just can’t stay away from controversy, but whether you’re planning to “love the notch” or not so much, there’s definitely a lot to be excited about. The official OnePlus 6 teasing campaign may have kicked off rather vaguely on Twitter yesterday, but a short clip mistakenly uploaded to the company’s Facebook page for India seems to have revealed a major surprise.

We’re pretty sure the nine-second video wasn’t supposed to go public already, as OnePlus India quickly wiped any trace of it. Of course, an eagle-eyed fan who just so happens to write for Android Central managed to make a copy, re-posting it on YouTube for the entire world to see.

Clearly, OnePlus is hinting at some sort of an advertising partnership with Marvel Studios for the upcoming cinematic launch of Avengers: Infinity War. It may sound like a bit of a stretch to expect an Avengers-branded special edition of the OnePlus 6, but keep in mind a 5T Star Wars Limited Edition was sold in markets like India, Finland, Sweden and Denmark not very long ago.

If real, the OnePlus 6 Infinity War Limited Edition will probably only be available in a handful of countries, India definitely included, in special batches of a few thousand units or so. But perhaps the most interesting thing about the next Avengers installment for mobile tech enthusiasts is the April 27 worldwide premiere date. Could the OP6 make its commercial debut next month, following an OP5 released back in June 2017? It’s certainly possible.