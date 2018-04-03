HTC might be making one final attempt to resurrect its dwindling smartphone business, and as implausible as it seems, the fast-approaching U12+ could actually sell in pretty decent numbers. Just “Imagine” a quad-camera 6-inch powerhouse with razor-thin bezels, no iPhone X-inspired design compromises, and an improved version of the Taiwanese company’s proprietary Edge Sense technology.

In a nutshell, that’s what respected leakers, well-connected inside sources and reputable publications expect us to get from the HTC U12+ next month. Specifically, sometime in “early May”, when the latest domestic news report foresees a launch meant to avoid head-to-head competition with flagship devices manufactured by Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi or OPPO.

Unfortunately, it remains unclear if that rumored ETA applies to the Western Hemisphere as well as select Asian markets, and there’s currently no firm word on retail pricing either. What Focus Taiwan‘s unnamed sources were able to confirm is pretty much what we already knew, including top-shelf specifications like Snapdragon 845 processing power, 6GB RAM, up to 128GB internal storage space, and fairly generous 3,420mAh battery capacity.

The jumbo-sized HTC U12+ is unlikely to be joined to market by a smaller or lower-end U12, although a mid-range U12 Life with a notch design has been recently previewed by rock-solid tipsters. If you felt the U11 came up short in the imaging department, with a single 12MP rear-facing camera and a single 16MP front shooter, the U12 Plus is widely expected to feature dual 12 + 16MP rear snappers and dual 8 + 8MP selfie cams. You have to admit this bad boy looks pretty great on paper.