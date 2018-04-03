Moto X4 BOGO deal now on at Project Fi

Google MVNO Project Fi might not have a large device portfolio for practical reasons — phones on the network have to be able to jump between Sprint, T-Mobile and US Cellular after all — but between the Pixel phones and the Moto X4, it’s not an awful bunch to choose from.

What might make the Moto X4 more appeal to some people thinking about switching is the idea of being able to get another one for free. Through May 31, customers can purchase two Moto X4 units on a group plan (two lines or more) and get a $249 service credit — the price of one device. Six-member group plans can get three pairs and up to $747 off. Customers can pay upfront or finance the devices over 24 months.

Turns out Google can BOGO just as well as T-Mobile can.