The LG G7 is (probably) dead, long live the LG G7 ThinQ

LG made it rather difficult to love the ultra-high-end V30S ThinQ smartphone unveiled at MWC 2018 a little over a month ago, both with that very convoluted name and eerily familiar design. Practically identical to the original V30 in appearance, the “new” handset added more memory, storage, colors and a few neat AI features in the equation. Unfortunately, the price doesn’t feel right, and artificial intelligence may well be the next big thing, but let’s face it, it’s not the main reason to buy a premium mobile device yet.

With all that in mind, it’s certainly sad to hear the Korean company’s next flagship model will not be called the LG G7 after all. If Evan Blass is correct (and he almost always is), we should all get ready to welcome (and practice pronouncing) the LG G7 ThinQ.

In a way, that name makes perfect sense, as the device formerly known as “Judy” is expected to not only “borrow” Apple’s iPhone X notch, but also emulate Samsung’s Bixby button. And if the V30S gained the ThinQ label without sporting a physical side-mounted AI switch, the G7 is definitely entitled to said suffix.

Hopefully, that doesn’t mean AI is the singular trick up the sleeve of this fast-approaching LG G7 ThinQ, and we’ll also continue to root for a relatively affordable price point.