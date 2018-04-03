Android

Glossier renders of HTC U12+ appear in clear case rendering

Taiwanese accessories maker TOP.A is advertising laser-cut screen surface protectors for the HTC U12.

As seen in prior visuals of the HTC U12+ (which seems to be the name the smart money is on), the device here has two cameras on each side, a horizontally-oriented dual-camera system on the back set atop a flash module and fingerprint pad.

The glossy look of the device, which can be seen in various lifestyle photos, could signal that HTC is sticking with its “liquid surface” material for this dark blue color, though HTC Source has reported on a matte glass material coming into play.

If you’re looking to grab a cover protector for your HTC U12+ in advance, it’s about US$20.

Via
GSMArena
Source
Yahoo! Taiwan
