Instead of doing what we usually do, and continue talking about unreleased products that are as transparent as glass, Motorola wants us to do what we really want to do today in celebration of the first mobile cell phone call. It’s now been exactly 45 years since Martin Cooper rang a technology research rival on a handheld prototype weighing close to two and a half pounds, and the best way to honor the occasion is… buying some smartphones on the cheap.

Some Moto-branded smartphones, that is, which are on sale today and tomorrow only at very special prices from the company’s official US e-store. First on the list is the unlocked Moto Z2 Play, available through April 4 at 11:59 p.m. CT for $349.99, down from its $500 MSRP. Granted, we’ve seen the modular Snapdragon 626 handset go for a lot less in the past, but only with Verizon monthly installment plans.

Meanwhile, the mid-range Moto G5S Plus has never been subsidized by any major American carriers, fetching $230 and up for the same aforementioned limited time in an unlocked variant. That’s down from $280 with 32GB internal storage, or you can pay $250 instead of $350 if you want twice the local digital hoarding room.

A cool $100 discount lets you grab the Moto X4 at $300, the G5 Plus is up to $75 off, and the E4 Plus is up to $40 off, while “select” Moto Mods are marked down by a flat 25 percent. That includes fan favorites like the Polaroid Insta-Share Printer, JBL SoundBoost 2, Hasselblad True Zoom and Moto 360 Camera.