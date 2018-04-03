Facebook Messenger finally gets HD video, 360 photo sharing

There are plenty of ways to express emotions, ideas and what’s going on through messaging apps these days from GIFs to good ol’ text and even video.

But if you’ve been using Facebook Messenger, you probably might have missed out on some of the finer details. That’s because it took the platform until November of last year to increase the photo size limit up past 16 megapixels last year from 4 megapixels beforehand.

And finally, we’re now seeing HD video clip sharing as well — this time, up to 720p. These videos will need to be already recorded to either your phone, an article on your news feed or from another message thread. You cannot just shoot a clip in HD straight from the Messenger interface. The feature is available only in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UK and the US at the moment.

360-degree photos are also now shareable here. Users worldwide can take panorama photos before they send it along to their friends.

Facebook may have a ton of server power to handle higher-resolution media, but it looks to be taking baby steps at this point to serve it up to its customers.