CEO Pete Lau lays out OnePlus 6 specs on company’s forum

When OnePlus tries to handle narrative, it can either go very badly or very well. In this case, the company has started to play down the inclusion of top-end specifications in its smartphones as a crucial part of its identity.

Co-founder Carl Pei had acknowledged during the launch event that the specs of the OnePlus 5T were leaked all over the place. This time, CEO Pete Lau has cut all the way around the event and has openly talked about the specs.

In a post on the company’s community forum, the executive talks about how “it feels like smartphones are more of a burden to our lives.”

“Beyond building the best possible Android phone, what other value can we create for smartphone users?,” Lau said. “We believe a truly ‘burdenless user experience’ can transcend the current norm.”

This directly relates to the speed a device is able to achieve and OnePlus has dedicating itself to “setting a higher standard” with an R&D unit called “Team FSE (Fast, Stable, Efficient)” and, of course, the latest specs:

To create this higher standard, we start with the best hardware: the

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Choosing the best hardware is the easy part, the real challenge is in making the best hardware perform in ways that adds value to the experience of the user.

Specs can be confirmed all day long, but will that maximum-spec OnePlus 6 cost $749 as the rumors have foretold? Lau doesn’t say here. And there isn’t even an event date.