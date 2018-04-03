AirPlay 2 and iCloud Messages backup are in iOS 11.4 developer beta

Days after the roll-out of iOS 11.3, he first developer beta of iOS 11.4 is now out with two features people have been waiting for.

iLounge reports that the AirPlay 2 wireless streaming protocol, as introduced last year, is now being tested with Apple TV on the tvOS 11.4 beta. This means that iPhone, iPad or Mac can use their televisions as part of a multi-room audio experience.

Coming back from the iOS 11.3 beta is Messages backups through iCloud. Users have long complained about having to delete conversations that have taken up too much space on their devices, but while the feature was on the previous beta, it has yet to deploy.

And that’s a great reminder for us to keep in mind: new items are experimental and not everything is guaranteed to make it to a stable release.