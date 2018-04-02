Other OS

Verizon’s Total Mobile Protection in open enrollment through May 31

The spring pothole season in the United States is rapidly deteriorating. Not only do those devils rock cars, they jostle everything inside them, make walking around a living nightmare and, in consequence can cause life hell with a dropped phone.

For such reasons, AT&T recently opened up enrollment of its Device Protection Plan to let customers get faster repairs for accidental damage. Now, Verizon is doing the same for its Total Mobile Protection scheme through May 31.

Customers can get $29 screen replacements done as soon as the same day by going to any of 325 stores or scheduling a home or office appointment in 360 cities. For mail-in repairs, new devices come in as soon as the next day for six days of the week, even if the replacement is needed in an international location. And if a foreign repair is made locally, Verizon will rush reimbursement.

The program costs $13 per month per line for individual phone and watch devices and $10 for tablets and feature devices. For any large accounts, the Multi-Device plan covers the first three lines for a flat $39 per month with each line afterward is just $9 each. Individual phones get covered for three claims a year while Multi-Device lines are covered for a shared pool of nine claims with three more per line beyond the third one.

If you don’t have insurance on your Verizon device, missed out on your limited window of opportunity, this carrier wants you to consider its offer.

