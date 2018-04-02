Android

Teasing officially starts as OnePlus 6 is spotted at Wi-Fi Alliance

After a botched interview and a wacky cyptocoin ploy, OnePlus’s press offensive for its next big smartphone continues with a proper advertisement of sorts on its Twitter feed.

What will it take to get all “the speed you need?” Well, the high-power specifications have been thrown around in leaks already, but one thing that we think should be able to help is found in a Wi-Fi Alliance certification.

WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt points out that the OnePlus 6, labeled here as the ONEPLUS A6003, has been certified for use in both main frequencies of the Wi-Fi protocol. It’s also listed to have Android 8.1 with OxygenOS 5.1 on top — almost a guarantee we’re getting the latest software.

