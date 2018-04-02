Samsung seems to think traditional laptops are back in style, maintaining the company’s primary focus on Android smartphones while also releasing quite a few new Windows-powered Notebooks lately.

As the names (clearly) suggest, the Samsung Notebook 5 and Notebook 3 unveiled yesterday in Korea (no April Fools’ joke) are significantly humbler than recent 7 and 9-series additions. Or, as Samsung puts it, they aim to deliver the “perfect balance of style, comfort and performance for casual gamers and general users.”

Said “perfect balance” doesn’t include fancy features and capabilities like S Pen support, fingerprint sensors or Windows Hello-enabled facial recognition, and Samsung isn’t even touting backlighting for the computers’ “full-sized keyboards with number pads” as a major selling point.

Instead, all you’re getting from the Samsung Notebook 3 and Notebook 5 are “slim, sleek, zero-screw contemporary” finishes, dual storage functionality, optional NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards, and low-power quad-core KBL-U or KBL-RU Intel Core i7 processors.

The Notebook 3 comes in HD 14-inch and both HD and Full HD 15-inch variants, while the 15-inch Notebook 5 sports FHD screen resolution as standard. Neither configuration is convertible or flexible in any way, but at least they’re all relatively thin, at under 20 mm, tipping the scales at around 3.65 pounds in a 14-inch size and 4.34 lbs as far as 15-inchers are concerned.

A number of the specifications are somewhat mysterious, as Samsung leaves out RAM, SSD and HDD counts, and pricing remains under wraps as well. Availability is set to start in April in Korea, with “wider global releases including China and Brazil in Q2.”