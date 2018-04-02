27% off this keyboard that is redefining the typing experience

Think of the thousands of hours you have spend typing on an uncomfortable keyboard in front of the screen. You deserve a keyboard that you can actually appreciate, such as the Lofree Four Seasons Wireless Keyboard.

Successfully funded on Indiegogo, Lofree is quickly making a name for itself in the tech world of keyboards. With an unmistakeable retro design that is complemented by mechanical upgrades, the Lofree Four Seasons Wireless Keyboard is visually appealing and extremely comfortable.

With the refined tactile feel that makes touch-typing easier, the Lofree Four Seasons Wireless Keyboard is what you deserve. At 28% off, you can get this keyboard for just $99.99.

by Christopher Jin