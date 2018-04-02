After many months of conflicting and confusing speculation, fueled to a large extent by LG’s apparent indecisiveness, things are starting to clear up as far as the company’s next “true” flagship phone is concerned. This will carry the G7 name after all, and according to the latest news report out of Korea, it should be regionally unveiled in late April, and commercially released in mid-May, following a pre-order period of six or seven days.

As suspected, the LG G7 will not only come with an iPhone X-inspired notch, but also a Samsung-style “AI switch.” Think the infamous side-mounted Bixby button, used here to quickly access Q Lens, Q Voice and other artificial intelligence-powered features introduced with the V30S ThinQ.

Previously rumored to offer consumers the choice between LCD and OLED panel technology, the G7 may stick to the former after all. But LG has reportedly found a way to save production costs, improve screen brightness and reduce the power consumption of a typical LCD. It’s called M + LCD tech, and basically, it adds white pixels that emit light to the conventional RGB (red, green and blue) color model. Thus, the overall performance should be really close to OLED levels at an aggressive retail price compared to Samsung’s Galaxy S9 duo.

Speaking of the S9, and specifically the S9+, its industry-leading f/1.5 aperture might be matched by one of the G7’s two rear-facing cameras, although it’s unclear if LG also plans to employ a variable aperture solution of any sort.

Other rumored ultra-high-end features include a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB RAM, up to 128GB internal storage, as well as a front-facing camera and sensor housed by the reviled notch purportedly supporting advanced (2D) facial recognition. Oh, and apparently, the notch will be easy to hide. That… sounds very, very interesting.