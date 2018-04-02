Android

US retailer mistakenly publishes Moto G6 pricing and shipping estimates

If we didn’t know about the Moto G6 series of devices yet through the various comprehensive leaks that have taken place the past few weeks… this one should top it off.

For a time this weekend, Fry’s Electronics had published product listings on its site for the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play. In addition, Hungarian retailer Alza has publicized high-resolution renders of the Moto G6, G6 Play and G6 Plus (seen above through SlashLeaks).

As Android Police has logged down, the specs of the G6 Play include a four-core Qualcomm processor running at 1.4GHz, a 13-megapixel camera at back, a 5-megapixel camera on the front and a decent 4,000mAh battery. The G6 gets away with a 3,000mAh battery, a 1.8GHz octa-core driver — Alza calls it a Snapdragon 450 — dual 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras and an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

Both devices have 2:1 displays spanning 5.7 inches, though the G6 has it in full HD resolution while the G6 Play bumps it down to 720p (just “HD”). They have microSD slots to support the native storage. They also run on Android 8.0. In addition to having fingerprint sensors, both will also be equipped with “Face Unlock.”

The Moto G6 was last priced at $249 and had a shipping date of May 10. The Moto G6 Play comes down to about $199 with a listed move date of May 17.

Alza also describes the Moto G6 Plus to have a 2:1 1080p display at 5.93 inches, a Snapdragon 630 processor, the same camera system as the G6 and a 3,200mAh battery.

