Intel may have blown a sigh of relief with the dismissal of the Broadcom-Qualcomm amalgamation, but the world’s largest semiconductor company now has to deal with a major move from one of its biggest clients.

Bloomberg reports from sources that Apple could move away from Intel and onto in-house designs for chipsets for its Mac computers as early as 2020.

The Cupertino-based company already uses its own ARM-based processor chip designs for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV and has a primitive communications chip suited for AirPods and Beats wireless headphones. From reports and rumors of the past couple of years, it has also been working on acquiring or developing the means to produce displays for both the iPhone and Apple Watch. Most semiconductors products have been manufactured by TSMC.

Analysis indicates that Intel’s business with Apple provides it with 5 percent of its annual revenue. While it still dominates the PC scene overall, it has also seen a challenge from Qualcomm with ARM-based PCs recently launched (albeit to some teething pains so far).

The question from here is if physically lightweight tablet/laptop computing will appeal to manufacturers as the silicon develops — especially if Apple gets involved — and if Intel will end up succeeding in its response. It has already tried its hand in the mobile field and has been commercially unsuccessful. Well, it all depends on if Apple will be able to make it out.

