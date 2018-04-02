Android

ASUS ZenFone 3 Laser and Zoom will see Android Oreo before July

Contents
Advertisement

There’s no use blaming ASUS for trying with Android OS updates, but often times, they don’t really adhere to strict schedules. One strong recent example was with the ZenWatch series where the Android Wear 2.0 took months to get through.

Well, such delays have hit again, this time for the ZenFone 3 Laser (ZC551KL) and ZenFone 3 Zoom (ZE553KL). ASUS Malaysia announced through Twitter that the Android Oreo updates for those phones have been pushed back to before July.

This would be the Laser’s last major update, but only the Zoom’s first. Both made an iterative move to Android 7.1 at the end of June last year, so this next wave would be a year on from that one.

Several manufacturers have stopped the roll-out of Android Oreo at one point or another for undisclosed bug issues.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android Oreo, Asus, delays, Malaysia, News, software updates, Zenfone 3 Laser, ZenFone 3 Zoom
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.