ASUS ZenFone 3 Laser and Zoom will see Android Oreo before July
There’s no use blaming ASUS for trying with Android OS updates, but often times, they don’t really adhere to strict schedules. One strong recent example was with the ZenWatch series where the Android Wear 2.0 took months to get through.
Well, such delays have hit again, this time for the ZenFone 3 Laser (ZC551KL) and ZenFone 3 Zoom (ZE553KL). ASUS Malaysia announced through Twitter that the Android Oreo updates for those phones have been pushed back to before July.
[UPDATE] ZenFone 3 Laser (ZC551KL) & ZenFone 3 Zoom (ZE553KL)’s Oreo Update has been delayed due to certain issues that need to be fixed. Targeting to be release End of June! Sorry for this! 🙏🙏
— ASUS Malaysia (@asusmobilemy) April 2, 2018
This would be the Laser’s last major update, but only the Zoom’s first. Both made an iterative move to Android 7.1 at the end of June last year, so this next wave would be a year on from that one.
Several manufacturers have stopped the roll-out of Android Oreo at one point or another for undisclosed bug issues.