Apple Watch loses Instagram app with watchOS SDK threshold
Picture-sharing platform Instagram has pulled app support for the Apple Watch.
In a statement to iPhoneAddict, the Facebook-owned company said that the latest update to the iOS app (therein containing the Apple Watch app) will remove the app from users’ Apple Watches.
“The Instagram app for Apple Watch will no longer be available as a stand-alone experience once users upgrade to Instagram version 39 on iOS, released April 2, 2018,” reads part of the statement.
Apple is now enforcing an April 1 cut-off threshold for applications developed on the watchOS 1 SDK and it is implied that Instagram either has no interest in or is lacking resources working with the watchOS 2 SDK. Unlike Android — which has accepted apps written on OS versions from several years before — Apple has kept developers as close to the newest iOS SDK as feasible to encourage new feature and UI integrations.
Instagram will still provide users with rich notifications.