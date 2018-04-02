iOS

Apple Watch loses Instagram app with watchOS SDK threshold

Contents
Advertisement

Picture-sharing platform Instagram has pulled app support for the Apple Watch.

In a statement to iPhoneAddict, the Facebook-owned company said that the latest update to the iOS app (therein containing the Apple Watch app) will remove the app from users’ Apple Watches.

“The Instagram app for Apple Watch will no longer be available as a stand-alone experience once users upgrade to Instagram version 39 on iOS, released April 2, 2018,” reads part of the statement.

Apple is now enforcing an April 1 cut-off threshold for applications developed on the watchOS 1 SDK and it is implied that Instagram either has no interest in or is lacking resources working with the watchOS 2 SDK. Unlike Android — which has accepted apps written on OS versions from several years before — Apple has kept developers as close to the newest iOS SDK as feasible to encourage new feature and UI integrations.

Instagram will still provide users with rich notifications.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
33%
Had It
33%
Hated It
67%
Via
MacRumors
Source
iPhoneAddict
Posted In
iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
Apple, Apple Watch, Apps, developers, development, End of Life, , instagram, iOS, News, notifications, SDK, software, Software Update, watchos
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.