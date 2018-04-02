Android

$150 off Huawei Mate 10 Pro through April 14

In spite of institutional pressures going against Huawei in the United States, the brand persists to do business here and is still offering the occasional sale. In the run-up to Mother’s Day here, this is one of those occasions.

The flagship Huawei Mate 10 Pro — which started life in January at $799.99, then dropped to $699.99 — has now gone down to $649.99 at all applicable retailers, not just one. If your mom doesn’t fancy technology quite that much, you can also get her a Huawei Mate SE for $20 off at $229.99.

There are also major discounts on the company’s wearables, too, and those include the Wear OS entries: the Huawei Watch 2 Sport is $60 off at $199.99, the Huawei Watch 2 Classic is $249.99 with a $50 discount. The more minimal Huawei Band 2 Pro for fitness buffs is nearly 30 percent off at $49.99.

