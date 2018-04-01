Windows

Former Microsoft exec hits out at carriers and OEMs for Windows Phone failure

Brandon Watson, who was a senior director for Windows Phone at Microsoft from 2010 to 2012, decided to hit back on a tech analyst’s observations about the Windows Phone platform.

Alan Mendelevich, who leads a cross-promotion network for Windows Phone apps called AdDuplex, tweeted a point about Microsoft as the company is expected to be valued at above $1 trillion relatively soon.

Watson bit back on the characterization of the company’s mission with this tweet.

Watson claims in a further tweet down a very long thread that Microsoft was able to get third-party developers on board at the start. But was it really the manufacturers and carriers that killed a third-run OS before its time? Neowin editor Rich Woods pointed out that Windows Phone 8 hamstrung those OEMs to the Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor — a move justified by the thought that the software could run smoothly on any silicon — as the Android space moved onto the Snapdragon 800-series. And while the flaw was rectified with later updates through Windows Phone 8.1, it was already too late. The product was already out.

For HTC’s part, global press relations lead Jeff Gordon had this to say:

Samsung also had its occasional ATIV-series devices which got decent reviews across the board.

Is this whole exercise beating a dead horse? Maybe. Clearly, this is just one reminder of how dead Windows 10 Mobile is.

