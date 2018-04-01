Chinese authorities: Thousands of iPhones smuggled through drone operation

Authorities in the Chinese city of Shenzhen have apprehended 26 suspects said to be involved in an intricate cross-border iPhone smuggling scheme.

Legal Daily reports that the alleged method for smuggling in refurbished phones from Hong Kong to the mainland was through drones, the first case involving such devices.

The syndicate usually acted after midnight to fly the drones which held two 200-meter cables. Bags of the product, usually more than ten each, were hung from the lines and the tandem shuttle would then make across the border fence. On some nights, as many as 15,000 units could be moved on a journey of just seconds. The overall haul from the activity has an estimated value of nearly $80 million.

Reuters notes that China is tightening up regulations on drone piloting in the wake of proximity scares involving commercial aircraft.

But with iPhone costs headed through the roof and demand for secondhand units going the same direction, Apple will need to continue worrying about the wide spectrum of its audience’s income.