Apple hiring more Siri-related positions this year

Contents
Apple currently has 161 open job listings related to Siri.

Thinknum reports that this is an all-time-high. Much of the hike came from a rush of about 20 new jobs in mid-February. It’s not exactly clear how this influx can be characterized — whether Apple is flushing its old Siri team for a new one or if there is really organic growth there — but the recent moves have only been just a part of the increase in postings that date back to July 2016. 125 positions are based at Apple Park and 154 positions are marked as “software engineering.”

Recent interviews with former Siri associates have bemoaned the slow growth of the assistant’s intelligence and its ability to handle more complex tasks. Perhaps Apple is ready to put more human resources to going up against Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

