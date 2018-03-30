This year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona hosted a number of exciting ultra-high-end Android smartphone announcements, but a few solid mid-rangers and some not-so-bad low-enders also captured their share of the trade show’s spotlight.

Of the latter group, the 5-inch ZTE Tempo Go stands out as the first Android Go handset powered by a Qualcomm processor, and starting today, also as the first participant in Google’s newest entry-level software program up for sale in the US.

The soon-to-be-available Alcatel 1X is officially beaten to the punch, and you can purchase the Tempo Go directly from its maker’s local e-store in exchange for a crazy affordable $79.99.

That’s obviously without a carrier contract, monthly installment plan, prepaid obligation or any sort of network restrictions, although we wouldn’t exactly be surprised if American wireless service providers started banning ZTE or Huawei devices in the not too distant future.

Until then, we have to stress the ZTE Tempo Go is nothing special from a hardware standpoint, including very modest specifications like a Snapdragon 210 SoC, FWVGA display resolution (480 x 854 pixels), 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, 2200mAh battery capacity, a single 5MP rear camera, and 2MP front-facing shooter.

The main selling point is the Android Oreo (Go edition) software, which basically ensures the Tempo Go runs the freshest, sweetest OS flavor with no performance compromises, storage concerns or security vulnerabilities.