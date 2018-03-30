Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Unboxing & First Impressions (Video)

Xiaomi is back with the second successor to 2016’s droolworthy Mi MIX, which we never really got a chance to try on for size. Things are different this time around, as the fast-rising Chinese smartphone manufacturer was kind enough to allow us to take the Mi MIX 2S for a quick spin on the very heels of the handset’s Shanghai announcement on Tuesday.

A couple of days in, and we’re happy to report we’re just as impressed with the rear camera capabilities as the gorgeous look of this powerful “full screen” device. The ceramic and 7000 series aluminum blend is certainly a winner in terms of both aesthetics and feel, although the beauty of the reflective back is not very obvious on video.

The gold and black finish in particular complements the unique style of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, which pulls off a more than decent 82 percent or so screen-to-body ratio without aping the iPhone X notch.

Granted, the selfie shooter is still awkwardly placed, but even with unpolished software, this 6-incher’s main dual cam setup can hold its own against almost any other mobile photographic powerhouse out there.

A truly gorgeous product, inside and out, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S also comes with fast wireless charging support, a neat and subtle protective case in the standard retail box to provide a matte alternative for the glossy back, and plenty of AI tricks we’ll tell you more about in our upcoming full review. Stay tuned!