Verizon and Sprint start their own Android Oreo updates for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8

The Galaxy Note 9 is already making headlines, and there are now multiple signs pointing to an earlier than usual launch for a Note-series device this year, but for better or worse, the Note 8 will remain Samsung’s top S Pen-wielding option for mobile productivity nuts for several more months.

You might as well enjoy what the 6.3-inch “Infinity Display” flagship has to offer in the hardware department, and the best way to do that is run fitting software. After finally updating the Galaxy S8 and S8+ to Android 8.0 worldwide (bar US unlocked versions), Samsung has quickly moved on to “international” Galaxy Note 8 Oreo delivery.

America’s big four carriers have followed suit quite rapidly themselves, starting with AT&T a couple of days ago. The first online reports of the major software makeover spreading to Verizon and Sprint subscribers have surfaced earlier today, leaving T-Mobile as the only member of the aforementioned “Big Four” club still testing the 8.0 goodie pack.

We don’t have full changelogs for Verizon and Sprint-specific updates just yet, but the release timing suggests the two operators and AT&T have kept their bloat operations to a minimum. Expect a file size of around 1.4GB to be downloaded over-the-air to your phones, ideally via Wi-Fi, and substantially improve everything from general performance to security, multitasking, energy efficiency, and yes, even emoji diversity.

About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).