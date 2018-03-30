Strategy Analytics is one of the most respected market research firms providing regular insight into general tech industry trends, as well as sales numbers and revenues for the world’s top smartphone manufacturers and vendors.

We’re not sure when, but the company has also become involved in the business of benchmarking smartphone battery life, conducting recent analysis of that nature on seven “leading premium” mobile devices on behalf of Sony.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Japanese OEM’s brand-new Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact have come out on top in tests measuring battery endurance in a “typical user scenario”, lasting over 36 and 34 hours respectively between charges.

Of course, Strategy Analytics insists all assessments were made objectively and “independently”, although the actual tests hardly sound scientific, including a mix of “common tasks” performed over a period of 16 hours a day, as well as the receipt of a “range of alerts” on all products reviewed.

Basically, the conclusion is a “typical” user should be able to squeeze more than 36 and 34 hours of continuous run time out of the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact, with a “typical” combination of calling, texting, web browsing, social media, games, camera, music and video activities.

The LG G6 follows in third place, keeping the lights on for around 32 hours and a half, with the iPhone X narrowly behind, the Huawei P10 a little over the 32-hour mark, the Samsung Galaxy S9 capable of a modest 27 hours or so result, and the OPPO R11 dead last, at just 16 hours and 36 minutes.

Wait, so the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia XZ2, with its 3180mAh battery, can last more than twice as long as the 5.5-inch, 3000mAh cell-packing R11? That sounds… fairly implausible, but the only way to verify the scores in real life is to rigorously review Sony’s latest flagships for ourselves. In the meantime, you could just buy them and see what they can do.